Friday, June 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Local

Vietnamese trafficking gangs are becoming increasingly active across Tayside, Fife and Aberdeen

By Sean O'Neil
June 11 2021, 7.00am
vietnamese trafficking gangs

From 2018 there has been a huge increase in Vietnamese victims being discovered in Scotland with trafficked humans found across Aberdeen, Tayside, Fife and Inverness last year.

The sharp rise in numbers could be a sign of established OCG networks already operating in England expanding their businesses north of the border.

Mimi Vu, an anti-human trafficking expert with Raise Partners, believes the victims located in Scotland are being exploited by satellite branches of the criminal gangs operating in London.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from The Courier Local team

More from The Courier