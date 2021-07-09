SPONSORED: Choose local to help Tayside and Fife’s recovery after Covid-19

Businesses in Scotland need our support. Scotland Loves Local is asking everyone to choose local to help Tayside and Fife’s recovery from Covid-19.

Choose local and support the businesses around you to build a stronger future for your community.

That’s the message from the Scotland Loves Local campaign as everyone across Courier Country is urged to not just think local first, but act local first.

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) is leading the campaign, with the support of the Scottish Government. STP says the time to make a permanent change to buying habits is now.

And one permanent change we can can make is to continually support the shops, cafes, restaurants and attractions around us. Doing so will help protect businesses in Scotland, safeguard jobs and ensure vital services are retained in our communities.

© DC Thomson

Covid-19 recovery: businesses in Scotland need your support

STP, which works with organisations across the region, believes positive personal decisions now can help the region’s recovery from Covid-19.

Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “The power of choosing local and supporting businesses in our home areas should not be underestimated. As individuals, making the right choice has never been more important for our communities.

“People across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife, have been reminded about the great assets they have on their doorstep – from shops to places for days out. If we can take a positive from what we’ve all been through it is that this could be the start of a stronger, more sustainable future with localism at its heart.

“As more options open up, we cannot afford to overlook the people and businesses who have been there when we needed them most during the pandemic.

“We need people to make a conscious decision to support those around them – whether for shopping, services, a meal with friends or a day out. By choosing local every time, we will make a tremendous difference to the fabric and fortunes of our communities.”

© Mhairi Edwards

How to support the Scotland Loves Local campaign in Tayside and Fife

The Scotland Loves Local campaign launched last summer, championing the message for people to think local first. It has supported projects and groups across the region.

The Choose Local message is being supported by a major marketing campaign in which local businesses and organisations are being urged to get involved.

Businesses across Courier Country are also being urged to sign up to accept the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, being launched to consumers soon.

More details about the Scotland Loves Local Campaign can be found at www.lovelocal.scot. You can also follow #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal on social media.