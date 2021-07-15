Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Local

Dundee soldier left with shrapnel in his head after grenade attack in Afghanistan

By Stephen Stewart
July 15 2021, 7.00am
Eddie Nichol
Eddie Nichol

He was riddled with shrapnel after a deadly rocket propelled grenade exploded yards away, killing two of his brothers in arms.

Black Watch soldier Eddie Nichol narrowly dodged death that day but was left with a piece of metal embedded in his head – a permanent personal reminder of Britain’s longest war.

Brave Eddie remarkably battled back from his severe injuries and the trauma of losing his Army buddies to return to Afghanistan – the country dubbed the Graveyard of Empires – to complete another tour.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

More from The Courier Local team

More from The Courier