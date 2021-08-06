TATHA GALLERY: New exhibition boosts visitor numbers at Fife art gallery

It’s just over three months since Tatha Gallery in Newport reopened to the public, and its walls have already seen some great exhibitions.

With a new show celebrating the wonder of Scotland’s natural beauty, gallery director Lindsay Bennett is pleased to see more visitors coming through the door to share the experience.

Lindsay says: “Footfall was down, but already we are seeing a marked increase.

“Part of our ethos is about coming in and enjoying art in a great space. There’s nothing better than standing in the room with a piece of work to get that emotional attachment and connection.”

As the gallery continues to ease itself out of the various layers of restrictions, Lindsay is keen for people to ‘pop in’ when they pass by.

The show features four Scottish artists, each of whom have a shared fascination with the landscape. It runs until August 28.

Works by Helen Glassford

A well-known name is local landscape artist Helen Glassford, who co-founded Tatha and was director and curator until late last year, when she decided to pursue her painting full-time.

It is Helen’s first time exhibiting at the gallery since venturing forth with her artistic career, and there are a stunning collection of new works on display.

Lindsay explains: “Helen is happiest when she’s out in the hills and in the coastline and she’s brought that back to her studio and painted this body of work. It’s absolutely blown me away. It sings to me when I put it on the wall.”

Glasgow-based Martyn McKenzie graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2012 and is showing his work at Tatha for the first time.

After the opening, he commented on his Instagram feed it was a “bonus to have my paintings beside a window that looks out on to the water”.

“There are tiny little details in his work – for example, one with a moon view, and the horizon is so blue and there’s a little pop of the moon,” says Lindsay.

“With the title of the show, our thought was to bring the outside inside, but Martyn has also done a few inside pieces so it’s a nice mix.”

Power of the water

Dawnne McGeachy creates dramatic, textured paintings of the sea inspired by her father’s career as a fisherman on the west coast of Scotland. Originally from Campbeltown, Argyll, Scotland, she is now based in Helensburgh.

Lindsay explains: “Dawnne’s from a fisher family, so the water is so close to her. She paints the sea like no one I’ve ever seen – you almost feel you could dip your toe in it. She absolutely gets the power of the water. There’s an emotional connection to it, too.”

Finally, Ruth Brownlee moved to Shetland in 1998 to concentrate on her painting. She find inspiration in the coastal landscape and the North Sea.

Lindsay says: “She has a huge following and so many people love Shetland and the environment there. She captures the changing light and sea – the visual drama of it all.”

And with a gallery in such a beautiful setting by the Tay, why wouldn’t you celebrate the joy of the outdoors? Find out more here.

