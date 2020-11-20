Scotland at Euro 2020: Kirriemuir man, 86, writes emotional poem dedicated to Scotland success

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As the outstretched arm of Scotland’s goalkeeper sent the whole country into raptures over his incredible spot-kick save, one Angus poet reached for his pen to capture the historic moment.

Kirriemuir wordsmith Jim Smith, 86, recorded Scotland’s momentous qualification for Euro 2020 by writing Oor Way, dedicated to the country’s familiarity with glorious failure in football.

The game against Serbia ended with the Scottish men’s team qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in more than two decades.

The Scots triumphed despite the team conceding a late equaliser to force nerve-shredding extra time and penalties.

It was thanks to a heroic David Marshall save that Scotland won 5-4.

Jim, originally from Glasgow, said: “When we conceded the equaliser I just thought ‘oh here we go again, we’ve shot ourselves in the foot as usual’.

“Thankfully it worked out but it went right down to the wire.

“When it was finished and I was absolutely drained, I decided to write the poem.

“It’s wonderful for the country and wonderful for the manager Steve Clarke — he’s got everyone working hard and doesn’t seem interested in individuals.”

Written to the tune My Way by Frank Sinatra, it reflects on Scotland’s painful failure for the past 22 years before reliving the emotion in the Serbian capital Belgrade last week.

Jim, who spent his life in The Royal Navy, added: “I have been writing poems since I was a wee boy.

“I had to write this one very quickly so that it was still in everyone’s thoughts.

“The feel-good factor from the result is just amazing. Watching the interviews with the players and the celebrations has been emotional.”