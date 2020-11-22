‘Stop trying to be the hard man’: Brechin man to compensate youth he kicked in the head

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Montrose man who kicked a teenager in the head has been told by a sheriff to drop his “hard man” act.

Bad blood between Liam Sinclair and his victim spilled over at Brechin’s nature trail when he challenged the youth to a fight.

The victim initially walked away, but then got the first punch in.

Sinclair’s response was to punch and kick the youth in an assault a sheriff said could have had serious consequences.

Pair met for fight at town nature trail

Sinclair, 19, of Christies Lane, Montrose has now been ordered to pay his victim £200 compensation and carry out 75 hours unpaid work after admitting the assault, which happened on February 6 this year.

Trying to prove you’re the hard man is not clever and is exactly the sort of thing that will land you in the court. Sheriff Derek Reekie

Defence solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He was 18 at the time and the complainer was 16 or 17.

“There was a bit of history between them and some communication over social media.

“They were both at Brechin sports centre, Mr Sinclair spoke to the complainer and they both agreed to have a fight.”

Victim suffered bruising and cuts

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the fight had been captured on camera and was shared around social media.

The victim fortunately suffered only minor bruising and cuts.

Mr Markowski added: “He’s a young man who has a bit of real life growing up to do.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Sinclair: “Trying to prove you’re the hard man is not clever and is exactly the sort of thing that will land you in the court.

“Kicking someone in the head could have extremely serious consequences.

“Even if he took the first swing at you, it was an extremely dangerous act.”