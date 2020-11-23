Former Brechin City boss Mark Wilson’s training gear on sale in charity shop for £6.99 – with ex-Celtic ace making light of situation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Brechin manager Mark Wilson has handed his training kit into a charity in Glasgow – following his departure from the club last month.

Wilson, who played as a full-back for Celtic and had two spells at Dundee United – earning one Scotland cap – was relieved of his duties on October 27, just 13 months after taking over as manager at Glebe Park.

Twitter user Gordon Duncan, the host of Clyde 1 Superscoreboard on which Wilson is a regular pundit, posted about the find on Friday.

He tweeted saying the tracksuit had been spotted in a charity shop in the Anniesland area of the city, and Wilson responded to say it was indeed not a prank.

Spotted in a charity shop in Anniesland😭😭 Might need to give this a mention on @ClydeSSB this afternoon. What you saying @markwilson_12? Thanks to @INNESR63 for bringing it to my attention 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/MFZH2fYmbr — Gordon Duncan (@gordonduncan7) November 21, 2020

It is understood fellow social media user Raymond Innes initially made the unusual find in the unidentified charity shop.

The Brechin jacket and polo shirt were apparently on display in the shop, with the initials ‘MW’ on them, with a £6.99 price tag for the polo shirt.

However, Wilson made light of the situation in a tweet in response, saying: “Doing my bit for charity….they were originally £5 so my initials have added value.”

Doing my bit for charity….they were originally £5 so my initials have added value 😃 — Mark Wilson (@markwilson_12) November 21, 2020

The price of the tracksuit was not visible in the other picture.

Brechin were bottom of League Two last season when the 2019/20 was cancelled.

Wilson and number two Simon Donnelly were both sacked after just two games this season, having lost 13 goals in Tayside derbies – six against Dundee United and seven when they played St Johnstone, both in the Betfred Cup.

At the time of their leaving the League Two side, the club wished both Wilson and Donnelly all the best in a statement.

The SPFL vote to end the campaign last season spared the Glebe Park side the nightmare scenario of a pyramid play-off, prompting anger from rival clubs.

The controversial resolution saw Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer relegated from the top three divisions but Brechin – at the time managed by Mark Wilson – avoided punishment.

That’s because Hampden chiefs scrapped the end-of-season play-offs which would have given Highland League champions Brora and Lowland League winners Kelty Hearts the opportunity to play for a place in League Two.

Former Aberdeen and Dunfermline midfielder Michael Paton was named new Brechin City player/manager on November 6.

Paton managed to steer the club to a win in his first game in charge.

Brechin City have been approached for comment.