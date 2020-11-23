Arbroath Cancer Research fundraisers brave cold for brisk Christmas fundraising walk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dedicated fundraisers determined to help find a cure for cancer are not letting coronavirus restrictions hamper their efforts.

The annual Arbroath Relay for Life had to be cancelled this year but volunteers have channelled their efforts into finding new ways to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Their latest idea is a Christmas-themed dog walk on December 12 and 13.

Participants will each make a £10 donation and do the walk at a time and location to suit them, with a suggested distance of 5k.

It is hoped the event will give an end of year boost to the £10,000 already raised through previous socially-distanced fundraisers held in 2020.

Festive fancy dress is optional but prizes are available for the best dressed dog and Christmas jumper.

Event chairman Ian Angus said: “Although the Covid-19 emergency has derailed conventional fundraising activity, we are only too well aware of the effect on research income.

“We are absolutely committed to doing everything we can to keep on fundraising for Cancer Research UK so that they can continue their vital work in combating cancer.

“We know that there are a lot of people out there who want to join with us and while our events have to be done virtually for now, that doesn’t mean that we can’t have fun doing them.”

It comes after the success of a twilight walk held in September raised more than £5,000.

Participant Megan Craig added: “I cannot wait for the Santa’s Little Helper event as it’s a brilliant excuse to get out in that brisk winter weather and also raise money for a brilliant cause.

“I know for certain that my partner and I, with our wee puppy Nala, will love being out for this 5k walk.

“I hope that others are keen to join in and get those doggies out to raise money for cancer research.”

More information, including details of a scavenger hunt and raffle to raise even more money, are available on the Arbroath Relay for Life Facebook page.

Registration is available at www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/santas-little-helper-virtual-christmas-walk