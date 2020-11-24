Angus communities determined to brighten up Christmas for locals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Angus towns are pressing on with plans to put the sparkle into Christmas.

Despite coronavirus restrictions forcing communities to pull the plug on big switch-ons, events will go ahead virtually.

Forfar children will not be missing out on their opportunity to get their letter to Santa, despite the annual sleigh tour of the town being dropped.

Forfar Rotary Club chairman Colin Muir said: “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Forfar Rotary have reluctantly had to cancel both Santa at The Cross and our annual Christmas collection with Santa and the sleigh going round the streets of Forfar.

“Forfar Action Network have also cancelled the gathering at the Cross for the switch on of the lights.

“We did not come to this decision lightly, but the safety of the public comes first.”

The club has, instead, placed Santa post boxes at town primary schools and each letter will get a reply.

Mr Muir added: “Forfar Rotary will be placing collection buckets and cans in a number of shops and retail outlets in Forfar for anyone wishing to make contributions to the local and Rotary charitable causes we support with our Christmas collection.

“People can also log on to www.forfarrotary.org.uk and donate.”

The countdown is also on to Carnoustie’s “at home” lights event on Sunday.

Locals have been sending in videos of past Christmases for the community council-led event, and a town festive window competition is currently also running.

🎄✨We've been getting some fantastic wee videos in over this weekend, ahead of next weekends Virtual Switch On…Lots of… Posted by Carnoustie Community Council on Saturday, November 21, 2020

Arbroath and Montrose lights displays have also now been erected.

Tommy Stewart, chairman of the Santa Claus in Montrose charity said: We have doing the tree in Montrose for the last three years.

“Just prior to lockdown, we were invited by Montrose Community Council to take over the rest of the lighting display in Montrose.

“Due to the poor condition, we have had to invest in the region of £10,000 to bring the lights up to standard.

“The Town House will be the focal point and be adorned in curtain lights and a huge bespoke ‘Season Greetings from Montrose’ sign.

“What people probably don’t realise is the work that goes on behind the scenes to provide the festive displays.

“We have been working every weekend since March to salvage and refurbish what we could of the lights we inherited. Most were beyond repair, however we were able to refurbish the features that are located down the centre of the High Street.

“Murray Street has also been upgraded with wall mounted mini trees and features.

“We are a small group of volunteers, however several local businesses have helped us out with access equipment and also electrical supplies, which has allowed us to focus on buying the new lights for the town.”

He added: “We don’t have an official switch on this year, but have asked some of our emergency services to attend to thanks them for their roles in keeping Montrose safe this year.

“It’s just a pity more can’t come out any enjoy the switch-on, but we will stream it live on the Santa Claus in Montrose Facebook page at 4pm on Sunday.”