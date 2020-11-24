‘It is horrible not to have her’: Frantic Angus owner offers £2,000 reward over missing Boston Terrier

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A frantic Angus family have offered a four-figure reward for the return of their beloved Boston Terrier.

The two-year-old pet has been missing in the countryside near Kirriemuir since Sunday.

Owner Michelle Morris said she is devastated by the loss of the distinctive black and white dog from her home at Airlie, near Kirriemuir on Sunday morning.

“A friend let her out on Sunday, she did her business and then ran off – it was a genuine mistake but it is horrible that we have lost her,” said Michelle.

Distinctive Boston Terrier ran off into Angus countryside

“We have a drive about half a mile long and I think she just got spooked a wee bit and ran off.

“I thought she would come back but later on she was seen about a mile from the house in the direction of Meigle, and then someone else saw her the other way towards Kirriemuir.”

She is the perfect family dog. I am just desperate for her to be found. Owner Michelle Morris

Michelle, 36, said her children, Saul, 14 and Jett, 3, were “absolutely distraught” over the loss.

“She was one when we got her and she just fitted in straight away.

“She is the perfect family dog and goes everywhere with me – I’m just desperate for her to be found.

“The kids can’t sleep and I haven’t been able to sleep since she went missing.

“She is just such a great dog, but she is quite timid so we are asking people not to chase after her if they see her.

“They could try sitting down at ground level and maybe offer her some food.

“But the best thing they could do is contact me on 07500 046992 as soon as they can so I can go out to where she has been seen.”

Four-figure reward offered for return of pet

“There is a reward of £2,000 for her return because we are so desperate to have her back.”

“She is microchipped so if she is taken to a vet they will know it is her,” added Michelle.

The search plea has been shared widely through the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page.

Michelle added: “A professional sniffer dog has also been out and picked up a very strong scent.

“We have been so grateful to everyone who has helped out already, and the team from Missing Pets, but we don’t want too many people going out in the area in case she gets more frightened.

“We just hope someone will phone us as soon as they see her and hopefully we can get her back.”