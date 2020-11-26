Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sentencing has been delayed on a Calcutta Cup thug who attacked a woman outside an Angus pub.

James Alderslade-Marriot had watched Scotland’s 13-6 defeat to England before returning home to Arbroath well under the influence.

But after the obnoxious 32-year-old made a nuisance of himself to other customers in a town bar he punched a female friend of his then-partner, before attacking her boyfriend.

He then assaulted two police officers called to deal with the “extremely violent incident”.

Forfar sheriff court previously heard the accused was well under the influence of alcohol, and possibly other substances, when he came back to Angus around 9pm.

He phoned a friend of his partner demanding to know where they were.

Alderslade-Marriot was said to be “very loud and abusive, and generally making a nuisance of himself.”

Shortly after midnight, one woman in the group and her pal decided to go back to another pub.

Alderslade-Marriot was outside and shouted over to her, calling her an “ugly b****”. When she challenged him over the comment he punched her in the face.

The woman fell to the ground and asked for help from her boyfriend, who punched the attacker once, fearing he would continue attacking his victim.

Alderslade-Marriot then punched the man, leaving him bleeding from the mouth.

When police arrived the accused immediately turned on them, refusing to get into a police van, before kicking two officers.

At the custody suite in Dundee, his manner changed and he was calm and apologetic, blaming his drug and alcohol consumption.

Solicitor Robin Beattie previously told the court his client’s previous relationship had recently ended.

A sheriff described the offences as “an extremely violent incident involving innocent bystanders and the police.”

The accused had been waiting for a back operation and had been due to appear at Forfar on Thursday.

But he was was not in attendance and said to be suffering from depression.

Sentencing was delayed to January.

Alderslade-Marriot, of Arbroath, earlier admitted charges of assaulting a man and woman, and two police officers at the Central Bar in Arbroath on February 9.