As a staycation goes, it’s as close to home as you could probably get.

But an Angus couple have left the owners of a self-catering business “chuffed” by treating themselves to three nights of luxury just half-a-mile from their own house.

Denis Monks and partner Carmin Dow booked into the Hideaway Experience near Auchterhouse as a treat to beat the Tier 3 coronavirus controls which prevented them from venturing outside Angus.

The community-minded couple even got a local dogsitter to look after their pooch and ordered meals in from another nearby business.

And despite the distance of just two fields, the couple said the relaxing break at the luxury couples retreat had seemed like a world away from home.

Couple had breaks booked but couldn’t travel outside Angus

Former Michelin worker Denis, 59, said: “We had a lodge booked in October, and then another one this week but because of the Tier 3 restrictions we couldn’t go.

“Carmin had time off her work and we saw on the community Facebook page that they had availability, so we thought we would give it a go.

“We’ve got a dog and decided to farm him out, and there’s a lady in Birkhill who prepares meals so we used her as well.”

Laden with drinks and snacks to while away the hours, they made the two-minute walk to take in a different view of Dundee from the one they normally enjoy from their Sidlaws home.

“It was great, very tranquil and the owner and staff were the perfect hosts,” added Denis.

“There was no long journey, we had our hot tub and sauna and weren’t disturbed by anyone.

“It was worth every penny and I think it’s good if you can support local businesses, especially through this,” said Denis.

Business paying out thousands in cancellations

Hideaway Experience owner Caroline Millar, who set up the Balkello Farm business with husband, Ross, in 2005 said she was over the moon to welcome the couple to one of their four hideaways.

“Our previous record for the nearest guests was from Bridgefoot, which is just a mile-and-a-half away, so this has easily topped that.”

The business was closed completely from March to July, but had been busy since the restrictions eased.

“We have built up a regular clientele, many of whom come back every year or twice a year – some even three times,” added Caroline.

“But going up to Tier 3 meant we could only welcome people from Angus.

“At the moment we are having to wait week to week to see if the Tier status will change, so it is very short notice and difficult to bring in new bookings from just Angus.

“We refunded £14,000 last week in cancellations, although many people are moving their dates forward, which is great.

“We’ve worked hard to make it something different so we’re really chuffed that Denis and Carmin decided to support a local business in this way.

“We’re really pleased they enjoyed it so much,” said Caroline.