An “utterly vile” Angus man is to compensate his former partner over a revenge porn threat.

Alan Ferrier pestered the woman with texts and voicemails after they split up last year.

He told her if she had sex with him one more time he would finally leave her alone.

But the 63-year-old followed it up with a warning that if the woman refused he would sent intimate photos of her to her friends, family and work.

Police who went to investigate the matter found the victim visibly distraught over her ex’s behaviour.

Ferrier, of Viewmount, Forfar appeared for sentence before Sheriff Derek Reekie at the town’s sheriff court.

He admitted repeatedly sending messages of an abusive nature to his former partner between May 13 and 14 last year.

Offence happened after she ended relationship

Defence solicitor Michael Boyd said: “It was quite a lengthy relationship and the lady decided she didn’t want anything more to do with him.

“He didn’t get the message and left some fairly unsavoury messages.

“He now accepts it is over.

“He has been subject to bail and has also been subject to a CPO for an assault matter that predated this offence.”

The court heard Ferrier had also been placed an electronic tag.

“This offence was from May 2019 and he has been of good behaviour since then,” said Mr Boyd.

Sheriff tells accused he should be “utterly ashamed”

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Ferrier: “This was an utterly vile threat to make in conjunction with a grossly offensive request and what you would do if she didn’t comply with it.

“You should be utterly ashamed of yourself. You have a nasty record going away back.

“The lady was clearly caused significant distress.

“That is evident from the narration that was given that she was shaking and distressed when she called the police.”

He ordered Ferrier to pay the victim £300 compensation and also fined him £360.

“The compensation should be paid within 28 days because this lady has waited long enough for the matter to be dealt with,” said the sheriff.