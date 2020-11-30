Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage driver has clung onto his licence after forcing a cyclist off a rural Angus road.

Jack Hart faced a dangerous driving charge over the incident on the A930 between Carnoustie and Monifieth in April.

But the apprentice mechanic had a careless driving plea accepted by a sheriff and remains on the road.

The 19-year-old, who lives in Invergowrie appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He pleaded guilty to failing to keep a safe distance from the cyclist and forcing him to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Offence happened as cyclist pedalled to work

The court heard the incident happened around 4.40pm on a Saturday afternoon when the witness was biking to work.

The cyclist heard a vehicle behind him and saw Hart approaching.

But the teenager overtook without leaving any space and the man had to steer onto the verge to avoid being hit.

The court heard there was no oncoming traffic and no other reason for Hart to pass so close.

The cyclist called police to report the incident when he got to work.

When officers traced Hart, he told them; “Really sorry, I should never have done that.”

In an earlier letter to the court the accused said he had been aware of the cyclist shouting and waving.

He’s embarrassed – it was a momentary lapse. Solicitor Brian Bell

Solicitor Brian Bell said: “Essentially he never allowed the cyclist enough room and he does apologise.

“He’s embarrassed – it was a momentary lapse.

“He works as an apprentice mechanic and does require his driving licence.

“It’s clear of points, but if he were to get six points he would lose it,” said Mr Bell.

Licence at risk for young driver

Sheriff Derek Reekie told Hart: “You’re going to have to take more care.

“You’re a young driver and if you get six points you’ll have to resit your test.

“It’s well known young men in particular given the privilege of a driving licence think they are very clever and drive in an inappropriate manner.

“I take into account your circumstances and agree with Mr Bell this was a mid-range offence.”

It’s well known young men in particular given the privilege of a driving licence think they are very clever and drive in an inappropriate manne. Sheriff Derek Reekie

Hart was fined £300 and given four penalty points.

“You’re going to have to be very careful,” the sheriff warned him.

“It’s amazing how points can rack up on speed cameras and things like that so you need to watch out.”