Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A major investigation is to get underway in earnest into the cause of a ferocious blaze which gutted a former Angus bingo hall.

The fire ripped through the old Pavilion club in the centre of Forfar after breaking out minutes before 2pm on Sunday.

© Supplied by Alan Hampton

Flames from the derelict building shot around 50 feet in the air and the huge pall of smoke could be seen from miles away.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent six appliances and other specialist resources to the scene after the alarm was raised at 1.58pm.

Forfar town centre was immediately closed to traffic as crews battled the blaze from narrow Queen Street, which runs alongside the old building.

Some local residents were evacuated from their homes during the operation.

A large crowd of onlookers gathered in Castle Street to watch the operation to bring the fire under control.

Crackling from burning timbers could be heard from more than three miles

The blaze completely gutted the property, which has been empty for almost 15 years.

Crackling from the burning timbers was heard from more than three miles away and described as sounding like gunshots.

Despite the ferocity of the fire, it is thought surrounding properties escaped serious damage.

Suggestions youngsters had been using the building as a hideout

Although the cause is unknown at this stage, there have been reports of the building being used as a haunt by local youngsters.

Forfar councillor SNP councillor Lynne Devine said the issue of intruders had not previously been raised with her.

“I looked out of my window and just saw this huge pall of smoke,” she said.

“There were terrible cracks and bags and things going up in the air.

“It is a small street and there are many other buildings and houses around so I really just hope they are all okay.

“It really is very, very frightening to see such a big fire in Forfar.”

Fellow Forfar councillor Braden Davy said: “In its heyday, the Pavilion was a fixture at the heart of Forfar, and it is a shame to see a building like this go, with all its history and memories.

“But the wellbeing of its neighbours is the most important thing.

“I’d like to thank the emergency services for their fast response and keeping people safe.”

Flats plan for old bingo hall never went ahead

One former worker at the Pavilion, known locally as the Gaffie, watched in horror as the fire ravaged the premises.

Gayle Blackie, 41, said: “I worked there for 11 years and have some really good memories.

“The whole building was up, it’s really sad.”

Forfar town centre was expected to remain sealed off for several hours as fire crews remained at the scene.

Plans for 14 flats on the Pavilion site were approved by councillors in 2009 but the development never went ahead.

The blaze is the biggest Forfar has seen since the former Wellbrae primary school went up in flames in October 2016.

© DC Thomson

There were 50 firefighters involved in tackling the Saturday night blaze at its height.

A pair of 12-year-old boys were subsequently charged in connection with the blaze and reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

The Pavilion’s destruction also brought back memories of the fire which destroyed Forfar’s former Regal cinema in 1987.