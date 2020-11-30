Forfar primary kids create tree-mendous trail for some festive fun

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Forfar primary pupils have set all ages a novel festive challenge with a local winter walkabout.

The P4 youngsters at Strathmore school have repurposed and decorated 25 wooden pallet Christmas trees, now dotted locally on a seasonal trail.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The school hopes locals will get into the festive spirit after the enterprise group children worked on the fundraiser.

Teacher Lynsey Mathieson said: “This is going to be a very different festive period for children and their families.

“More people will be staying home during the holidays.

“So we thought an outdoors adventure would be the best way to spread some seasonal joy.

“It just snowballed from there,” she added.

Maps available for families to complete winter walk

Maps with the tree locations have been produced for free by local printing firm Astute.

The school is also hoping to create extra excitement around the trail with their #strathietrees social media hashtag.

“People seem to like that the pupils have put so much of themselves into decorating and ‘planting’ the trees around Forfar,” added Mrs Mathieson.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Anything that we can raise for laptops is great but it’s open to everyone.”

They dropped off one of the trees to PC Scott Anderson at Forfar police station, with shops, businesses and other locations also on board.

The hope is families will tour the town to tick off all the trees on the trail.

Maps are available in all Forfar’s primary schools and to the public via the library, St Margaret’s, East & Old, St Fergus and Lowson churches and Angus Pet and Aquatics.

Angus towns live stream local lights switch-ons

The trail launch comes as Angus communities brightened up their town centres with virtual lights switch-ons.

Sixth-year-Forfar Academy pupils helped town P1s in a small-scale ceremony at The Cross.

Forfar Xmas light Switch on 2020 Thanks to year 6 pupils from Forfar Academy for arranging a switch on event with P1 kids from the 3 local primary schools. A great job in trying times. Well done again. Thanks to Ness Electrical for the magic switch on buttons. Posted by Forfar Action Network including Forfar Gala Week on Friday, November 27, 2020

In Montrose a small crowd joined in the live streaming of Santa Claus leading the local lights switch-on.

Carnoustie residents were encouraged to flick the switch on their own home displays at the same time as the streets were lit up in a virtual event and Arbroath is geared to stream its switch-on at 8pm on Monday.