A dedicated band of Angus volunteers has taken the sad decision to shut up shop after nearly four decades and a remarkable £165,000 of cancer charity support.

December 12 will see the key turned on the charity shop at the foot of Park Avenue in Carnoustie.

It opened in the 1980s and raised the staggering six-figure sum for Macmillan Cancer Support.

In recent years, money has been donated to local causes.

But the combination of the coronavirus pandemic and dwindling support has prompted the closure decision.

The shop belonged to local businessman Alex Harrison, who had a plasterer’s business in the town and no longer required the premises.

Shop proceeds have gone on to help local groups

Ena Robb was its early chairwoman and helpers included Amy Harrison, Irene Knight, Maureen Robertson, Nancy Rohan, Anne Black, Condra Kerr and Millie Stephen, who later became the group’s treasurer, followed by Sheila Blair.

Current volunteers in the remarkable effort are Dorothy Vannet, Marjorie Rennie, Myra Ramsay, Marina Johnston, Iris Burgess, Helen McInally, Lindsay Rome, Jean Bell, Maureen McGonagall, Babs Gourlay, Joyce Smith, Bunty Grant and Mina Davidson.

Manager Dorothy Vannet said: “After stepping away from Macmillan we decided to donate to smaller, less well funded local charities.”

The money has helped groups such as Colourful Carnoustie, the Legion and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Pandemic has taken its toll on volunteers

“Until recently we had 11 ladies helping in the shop,” said Dorothy.

“But we have lost almost half of them due to the fears around the pandemic situation.

“We also haven’t been doing so well since the first lockdown.

“This was probably the first charity shop in Carnoustie and we have been given great support.

“We all just did our bit.

“It’s been a lovely thing to do so we’re all quite sad it has to come to an end.”

She also made a special mention town centenarian David Lowson.

Mr Lowson, whose ancestors founded the town, lives nearby.

He used to put an advertising board out daily to point people in the direction of the shop.

Dorothy added: “We would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who volunteered and all the people of Carnoustie who donated or were customers over the years.”