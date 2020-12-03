Angus minister encourages locals to take part in carol singing event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A minister is encouraging people to take part in carol singing on their doorsteps in lieu of traditional wassailing this year.

Reverend Mike Goss from Carnoustie is appealing to individuals and families in Tayside to join others across the country to sing Christmas carols at 6pm on December 20.

UK government guidance states door-to-door carolling can take place this year, albeit with restrictions to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

In Scotland, professor Jason Leitch recently said door-to-door carol singing should “probably not” take place and that the Scottish government has yet to finalise a position.

To give people an alternative, Mr Goss hopes the ‘Doorsteps Carols’ event will allow people to get in the festive spirit in a safe manner.

‘Joy, peace and comfort’

The minister of Barry Parish Church said: “People are understandably feeling gloomy because the impact of restrictions will almost certainly mean that Christmas will look different this year.

“But the true meaning is still the same and I hope family groups and people in bubbles coming out on to their doorsteps, ensuring they are standing two metres away from their neighbours, will provide a sense of joy, peace and comfort.”

The event will last about 15 minutes and feature five carols.

Lyrics for the songs can be found on the Barry Parish Church website.

The carols that will feature are:

O Come, All Ye Faithful

Silent Night

Once in Royal David’s City

Away in a Manger

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

After the “big five” carols are sung outside, more will be broadcast on Radio North Angus.

Mr Goss hopes people from all backgrounds take part in the event.

He added: “It is fair to say a lot of people feel they have lost their singing voices this year because we have been unable to sing in church since March and many choirs are finding putting on online events challenging.

“Doorstep Carols is an opportunity for people to come together in small numbers in a socially distanced and responsible way as part of a wider community across Scotland and celebrate this special time of year.”

The minister is also asking people to record short videos of their singing and post them on social media.