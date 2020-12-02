Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The cause of a fire which gutted Forfar’s old Pavilion bingo hall is still being treated as unexplained.

As bulldozers prepare to raze the one-time town cinema, police are continuing to investigate Sunday’s ferocious blaze.

Only a charred shell of the empty building remains from the inferno which broke out just before 2pm.

Sources said youngsters were seen clambering along the side of the Queen Street property in the lead-up to the fire.

Half a dozen fire crews tackled flames which leapt more than 50 feet into the air.

Firefighters spent around nine hours at the scene, returning the following day to damp down isolated hotspots.

© Supplied by Alan Hampton

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service senior officer revealed the challenges crews had faced in protecting surrounding properties in the narrow street.

Light wind posed potential threat to nearby houses

Gordon Pryde, local senior officer for Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross told an Angus Council scrutiny meeting even Sunday’s light wind could have had dramatic consequences.

“The crews did a fantastic job dealing with what was a significant fire in preventing it spreading to neighbouring buildings,” he said.

The Gaffie, as it is known locally, remains cordoned off along Queen Street as a precaution until demolition work gets underway.

© Supplied by Alan Hampton

Its owner, local firm Albamuir, has instructed contractors to begin the knockdown of the building’s remnants as soon as possible.

Angus Council confirmed there was evidence of asbestos on the site and have told people to stay away from the area.

They said the asbestos fibres are contained within cement and present “very low risk” to the public.

A council spokesman said: “The property is secured to prohibit access until demolition takes place and should not be entered under any circumstances due to risk from further collapse.”