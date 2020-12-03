Young firebugs being schooled to stay away from setting Angus blazes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Young Angus firebugs are being put through a special scheme in bid to stop the area’s deliberate fire tally getting out of control.

Fire chiefs and police are working with youngsters in hotspot areas including the Sidlaws, Forfar and Arbroath to reduce incidents.

They are also targeting Rossie young people’s unit near Montrose, which saw nearly half the area’s deliberate primary fires this summer.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service quarterly statistics for June to September showed seven deliberate primary fires – those involving homes, buildings or vehicles.

Deliberate fire figures are above target rate

Angus officers aim is to keep those below 28 annually, but the year-to-date total of 24 is now more than 10% above target.

There were 30 deliberate secondary fires – grassland, refuse and derelict buildings – during the quarter.

It hikes the year-to-date total to 84 against a target of 110.

SFRS group commander Scott Gibson told Angus scrutiny committee councillors: “The majority of these involve grassland and refuse and are predominantly in Monifieth and Sidlaw, and Forfar and District.

“We continue to work around youth engagement in these areas and have the wardens in Dundee City Council assisting around the border areas.

“With Police Scotland we have managed to identify some offenders and are putting them through our fire setters’ initiative.”

“Although our youth engagement has been limited over quarter two we are providing education packages onto the schools’ online education services to allow teachers access to continue to work where possible to engage with our local youth groups.

Dirty campers to be focus of continuing clampdown

Mr Gibson also assured councillors they will keep the pressure on so-called dirty campers after problems at Angus beauty spots this summer.

The reporting period saw two groups of campers spoken to by police and the fire service after complaints in the Lintrathen Loch area.

Scottish Water saw a number of its locations become the target of vandals, dirty campers and reckless swimmers as the easing of lockdown coincided with decent weather during the summer.

Littering increased and people set fire to trees and undergrowth at sites throughout Courier country.

They also left tents, chairs and even human waste at the dirty camping sites.

“The law side of things would be over to Police Scotland, but we do carry out initiatives throughout the year, predominantly summer,” said Mr Gibson.