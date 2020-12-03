Monikie trails give Angus country park a festive feel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Festive trails have opened up at Monikie country park to put some sparkle into Christmas.

Puzzles have been made available on the Angus Alive website for families to complete as they explore the free trails.

© Mhairi Edwards

Craft kits for Christmas wreaths and wooden reindeer for people to customise at home are also being made available.

But festive workshops and the park’s popular Santa run will not take place.

A virtual 5k run has been organised.

© Mhairi Edwards

Colin Knight of Angus Alive said: “Sadly our festive activities are scaled down compared to last year, with the additional absence of our annual pantomime at Webster Memorial Theatre in Arbroath.”

© Mhairi Edwards

Angus sports centres have this week seen the return of junior coached classes, including football, gymnastics, trampoline and racquet sports.

Adult group exercise classes remain suspended under the area’s Tier 3 restrictions.

Family swim sessions have also resumed.