VIDEO: Huge fire destroys Carnoustie community allotments

A fire has destroyed a community allotment in Carnoustie.

The blaze ripped through the town’s Food is Free community garden.

Police and firefighters attended the scene on Wednesday night but there was already extensive damage.

Sad news in Carnoustie tonight as a fire has destroyed the Food is Free allotments pic.twitter.com/ahxxlk6t4c — Emma Crichton (@C_ECrichton) December 2, 2020

Devastated volunteers thanked everyone who raised the alarm when the fire took hold.

Co-founder Laura Tierney said: “We have no words to describe our feelings just now.

“A huge thank you to everyone who phoned me to tell me it was on fire and of course the local fire brigade and police.

“I am devastated but I’m honestly just glad nobody was hurt.”

Supporters of the project, which grows and supplies free food, quickly set up a Crowdfunding page to help replace the facilities.

Volunteers of the initiative, which has been running for five years, leaves fruit and vegetables in baskets at various locations across the town, for people to help themselves.

In 2018 the allotments were targeted by groups pulling crops from the ground and leaving with multiple bags full of food.