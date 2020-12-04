Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s oldest family-run craft shop has bounced back from a £10,000 lockdown raid to bring happiness to hobbyists for Christmas.

Thieves struck at the shop in the Angus village of Letham early in the pandemic.

A magnet for craft fans for almost 40 years, it was established by well-known local couple Bill and Helene Sturrock.

The Sturrocks, in their 80s, were self-isolating in March when the premises were ransacked and the five-figure haul of stock removed.

The thieves took items including modelling kits and art materials as well as money from tills and a charity box.

They even went as far as taking every sweet from the shop.

The culprits remain at large but the craft shop is now back open after work to make it coronavirus safe for customers.

Temperature scanner among coronavirus safety kit installed

Covid-19 measures include the installation of an airport-style temperature scanner to check customers at the door.

It will be run by the couple’s son, Bill, and his brother, Nigel, who has been in China since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“The whole situation has been a major challenge, made more difficult by the pandemic,” said Bill Sturrock.

“Things were complicated quite significantly in terms of getting replacement stock but we are delighted to be open again.

“We also wanted to make sure things were as safe as they could be for our staff and customers.”

The shop has a well-earned reputation as an Aladdin’s cave for crafters.

But the vast stock presented challenges for its owners to get back up and running.

“The technology includes the face recognition temperature scanner at the door as well as other measures such as a one-way system and screens,” said Mr Sturrock.

Tier 3 Angus restrictions affecting business

Despite delight over re-opening, their customer base is currently limited to Angus due to the area’s Tier 3 status.

“We normally get people coming from all over Tayside, Fife, Aberdeenshire and further but the situation is what it is.

“If we could get a relaxation of the rules that might give craft people time to come before Christmas, but that’s beyond our control,” said Mr Sturrock.

And even without being able to welcome customers from outside Angus the shop’s reputation is soaring.

Festive tree has proved Facebook hit

“We have covered a tree outside the shop in lights and the Facebook response has been amazing,” added Mr Sturrock.

“I think people are just pleased to see we are back open again after all that has gone on.

“One of the major aspects of the pandemic has been the impact on mental health.

“Crafts and hobbies are something that will have kept people going so for some this could be much more than just a shop re-opening after a break-in.”