A fake note crook who bought biscuits in an Angus coffee shop with counterfeit cash has been ordered to appear before a sheriff.

Cameron Laidlaw went into the town branch of national chain Costa in May last year with a fake £20 Bank of England note.

Staff were suspicious but he was given almost £19 in change after handing over the forgery.

Police later caught up with the 24-year-old.

Laidlaw, of Dundee Street, Carnoustie, pleaded guilty by letter at Forfar Sheriff Court to tendering the counterfeit note at the High Street shop on May 24 last year.

Depute fiscal Michael Dunlop said the accused had gone into the shop just after 11.30am and picked up a small pack of biscuits.

Although the staff member was concerned about a mark on the £20, she accepted the note for the £1.25 transaction.

When a colleague returned soon after, the employee told her fellow worker she thought she had just received counterfeit cash.

It was checked and inquiries led to the accused.

Sheriff Gregor Murray ordered Laidlaw to appear in court on December 17.