Angus give and take boxes bring helping hand to locals

Communities are rallying round a sharing initiative to ease the pressure on struggling locals in the lead up to Christmas.

In response to hardship brought on for some by the coronavirus crisis, “give and take” boxes have been installed in the villages of Birkhill and Muirhead.

They will be filled with food and essential household items for struggling families facing a challenging festive period.

The scheme has already received strong support from local businesses and the project’s lead figure hopes it may encourage locals to do their bit in the weeks ahead.

The boxes were put up this week at Birkhill’s Millennium Hall and Muirhead scout hut.

Project leader Fiona Ross said: “The concept is that locals give items by popping them in the box and then others take a few items.”

Similar initiatives proved a lifeline for residents in other parts of Tayside and Fife during the pandemic.

Fiona said: “Ultimately, it’s a leap of community faith.”

Community support has continued to grow, with food boxes at Grewar’s Farm Shop in Dronley and Adil’s Convenience Store, Muirhead. They will collect donations from the shop owners and customers.

“In the long run, we hope folks will pop items directly into the give and take boxes,” said Fiona.

“We now need help to get the word out to the people who will really need this service.

“The initiative would not have got off the ground without the support of volunteers and businesses.”

Groups and individuals help build give and take boxes

Fiona praised Muirhead Men’s Shed Association, local painter and decorator Arthur Merry, Direct Line Timber and fencer Gary McIntyre for their involvement.

She added: “The Give and Take Box scheme also enables unperishable food close to ‘out of date’ to be distributed in the community rather than being thrown out, so it is very much part of the Love Food Hate Waste movement.”

Monifieth and Sidlaws SNP councillor, Beth Whiteside hailed support for the scheme.

“As a local councillor and resident, it has been so heartening to see the local response to the pandemic, with many volunteers stepping up to help their friends, neighbours and isolated members of the community,” she said.

“The give and take boxes are another way for the community to help each other.

“I’m delighted to support this initiative,” she added.

“Congratulations to Fiona for getting this off the ground so quickly and for everyone who helped make it happen.”