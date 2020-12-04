Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

Girl, 16, charged after fire at Carnoustie’s Food is Free community garden

by Emma Crichton
December 4 2020, 2.29pm Updated: December 4 2020, 2.50pm
© Shutterstock / Tana888Post Thumbnail

A teenage girl has been charged in connection with a fire at the Food is Free community garden in Carnoustie.

The blaze on Wednesday night destroyed a polytunnel at the Panda Lane allotment.

Police say a 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the fire.

A Police Scotland statement said: “A 16-year-old girl has been identified and charged in connection with a fire-raising at the Food Is Free community garden in Panda Lane, Carnoustie, on Wednesday.

“She is to be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor in due course.”

The Food is Free scheme has been running in the town for five years.

It is part of a movement which began in Texas but has grown to include communities around the globe, which takes pieces of ground and turns them into gardens producing free harvests for everyone.

Volunteers leave fruit and vegetables at various locations across the town for locals to enjoy.

Since the fire, Carnoustie residents have rallied round to clear the damage and a crowdfunding page to pay for repairs has raised more than £4,000.

More from The Courier