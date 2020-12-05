New Brechin homes will retain parts of Damacre School building in nod to town’s history

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Parts of a former Brechin school have been used to construct new homes in a nod to the town’s history.

Ten new affordable homes are being built on a regeneration site, formerly occupied by Damacre School.

The school played a formative role in many Brechiners’ lives over decades.

Angus Council’s design team said they wanted to retain some of that important history for future residents to appreciate.

Slate has been incorporated into the roof facing Damacre Road and stone has been carefully preserved and transformed for use as pillars.

The existing stone wall and railings have also been kept on the road front.

Best-known ex pupil

Sir Robert Watson Watt, a pioneer of Radar technology is the school’s best-known former pupil.

Sir Robert was a brilliant scientist and at the forefront of efforts to repel a Nazi invasion of Britain in 1941.

Damacre School stood on the site just a few hundred metres from his birthplace in Union Street.

Angus historian, Steve Nicoll, has worked with the council to create a blue plaque attached to the stone walls to commemorate him.

Angus Council’s Communities convener, Mark Salmond, said: “We’re proud to be delivering this housing development at the heart of Brechin.

“This is a vital housing scheme that will increase the supply of affordable homes for residents.

“It is also a pleasure to see that it retains the historical connections with Sir Robert Watson-Watt.”

Brechin ‘justifiably proud’

Mr Nicoll added: “It’s so important to remember that every great individual had to start somewhere, and Brechin is justifiably proud of providing an education that endured, a talent that transformed, and a humility that honours.

“This plaque now forms the fourth in a local scheme that recognises places of significance in Brechin.

“Three of them are dedicated to Brechin’s most famous son and ‘lad o pairts’, Sir Robert Alexander Watson Watt.

“One at Union Street, another at Maisondieu School and now here at Damacre.”

Pert Bruce Construction are the main contractor and they have made additional contributions to the local area during the construction.

They sponsored several local events and used many local suppliers in the development, while also creating the opportunity for apprentices to gain valuable experience on site.