Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A kill threat Angus alcoholic has been fined £700 after his outburst at neighbours after a home-alone drinking session.

Mark Ewen shouted a variety of abuse and threats at Elaine and David Allison in the October incident at the block they live in at Brechin’s Guthrie Park.

Ewen appeared before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Forfar where the 47-year-old admitted breaching the peace at his home on October 8.

Depute fiscal Michael Dunlop said the victims of Ewen’s abuse live in the flat above him and had encountered issues with him in the past.

They were in their garden when Ewen was heard to shout “liar, liar” during the afternoon.

The couple went out, but returned home between 7pm and 8pm and saw the accused was heavily intoxicated.

He shouted at Mr Allison: “I’m going to ******* murder you. I’m going to get you.”

Similar threats were directed at the complainer’s wife.

Ewen told the couple: “You’d better tell the truth before you die.”

Police were called and officers described the accused as being irate and heavily under the influence.

Defence solicitor Nick Markowski said his client had little recollection of the offence.

“This has been quite a good year for Mr Ewen up to this point,” he said.

“He appeared in court a couple of years ago but things have turned around for him.

“Previously he and the complainers were very close but he does try to keep himself away from them.

“He’s aware his liberty at risk because of his record.”

Sheriff Murray told Ewen: “Such are the dangers of you drinking Mr Ewen.

“You’ve accepted you are at risk of going to jail.

“If you hadn’t been home alone, this might not have happened.”