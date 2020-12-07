Brechin delivers ‘amazing’ response to angel tree gift appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brechin has been thanked for its outstanding response to the town’s traditional Angel Tree appeal despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic.

The initiative began during the Cold War when service personnel at the nearby US Navy Edzell base gathered gifts for local families.

It has been continued in recent times by former district nurse Irene Gillies.

“I would like to thanks all those who have donated wonderful gifts, including the pupils of Brechin High School who raised enough money for 25 presents,” said Irene.

Tesco and the Co-op hosted trees from which people took a label to buy a gift and the town’s Lidl store also provided a large number of Lego sets.

“Brechin Churches Together helpers have now wrapped all the parcels and they are ready to deliver to families,” said Irene.

She said the response will help dozens of families and mean children do not wake up on Christmas morning without a present to open.

“As always, I am very proud to be part of Brechin, the generosity of the people here is amazing,” she said.