A £73,000 STEM education programme for thousands of Angus and Dundee children has been launched by the developers of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

Seagreen Wind Energy will use educational activities delivered by the Engineering Development Trust (EDT) charity to teach young people about the renewable energy sector and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) careers open to them in the industry.

Seagreen, jointly owned by SSE Renewables and Total, is responsible for delivering the £3 billion wind farm development located 16 miles off the Angus coast of Angus

Employees from Seagreen and SSE Renewables will support the programme as STEM ambassadors.

Seagreen project director John Hill said: “We want to maximise the opportunities that local school pupils have to access the growing jobs market that Seagreen and other renewable energy projects throughout Scotland have to offer.

“We want to ignite their interest in STEM subjects and a wind energy career.”

EDT chief executive Julie Feest said: “The Covid pandemic will have the greatest impact on those leaving or still in education, with a widening social divide and attainment gap created over last summer.

“It is so important for young people in the Angus and Dundee area to have hope for their future, to see how exciting a career could be in this area of environment that they care about so much, and that there is local employment they can consider for their future.”

Monifieth High School youngsters have been amongst the first to take part in the new programme.

The first phase of the education initiative will continued to be delivered in 2021, with further developments to follow.