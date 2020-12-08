Find out which Covid-19 restriction level you are in and what this means with our interactive tool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus restrictions are being eased in Angus from Friday in the latest round of changes to Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed a relaxation of strict rules on hospitality and travel in the region.

Meanwhile, all 11 council areas in Level four have been moved down to Level three, meaning the areas placed into the highest level of Covid restrictions will now see them eased.

Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross will remain under level three Covid-19 restrictions for another week, the first minister confirmed.

Using the latest information from the Scottish Government, we’ve created this easy to use searchable table and map to help you find out what your region’s level means for you, and what the restrictions are elsewhere in Scotland.

Simply search for your, or any local authority on either of the interactive graphics below.

At a glance, you can see how the rest of Scotland is tiered in our map below.

