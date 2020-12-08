Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus restrictions are to be eased in Angus from Friday December 11, but will remain the same in Dundee, Fife, and Perth and Kinross.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Angus will move from level three to two, while the other three areas remain at three.

Here is your guide to how travel, school, work, exercise and shielding will be affected across Tayside and Fife.

What are the levels in the Tayside area and why are they different?

The arrangements in place from December 11 put the Angus local authority area at Protection Level 2, while Dundee and Perth and Kinross have been set at Level 3. Fife has also been set at Level 3.

The levels have been determined by the Scottish Government in conjunction with public health officials, and in discussion with local authorities and others. It reflects a number of local factors, including the prevalence and transmission of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the area.

What does this mean for travel?

There should be no non-essential travel into and out of Level 3 areas. There are exemptions for people who need to travel into, or out of, these areas for essential work, education, shopping or health reasons. If you have a medical appointment which requires travel into or out of the Level 3 areas then you can attend this.

It is also permitted to come into or leave the Level 3 areas for outdoor exercise, shared parenting and to attend weddings and funerals. Transit through these areas (eg driving from one area outwith Dundee to another via the Kingsway) is allowed.

Non-essential use of public transport in Level 3 areas should be avoided. Remember that if you are on any public transport, you must wear a face covering unless exempt. People should also avoid car sharing with anyone from outside their household wherever possible. Active travel – walking, cycling etc – is encouraged.

What does it mean for work?

Until it is deemed safe for workplaces to reopen, working from home and working flexibly will remain the default for those who can.

Where homeworking is not possible, businesses and organisations are encouraged to manage travel demand through staggered start times and flexible working patterns.

I live in a Level 3 area but work in Angus. What should I do?

The default position remains that anyone who can work from home should continue to do so. If it is essential that you travel to Angus for work then you can do so. Avoid car sharing where possible and, if you have to use public transport, wear a face covering unless you are exempt.

I live in Angus but work in a Level 3 area. What should I do?

As with the above, the default position remains that anyone who can work from home should continue to do so. If it is essential that you travel into a Level 3 area for work then you can do so. Avoid car sharing where possible and, if you have to use public transport, wear a face covering unless you are exempt.

Can I see family and friends?

As has been the case for the past few weeks, up to six people from two households can continue to meet outdoors and in hospitality settings such as cafes and restaurants. However, with limited exceptions such as extended households, you should not meet people within your own home.

The guidance is the same for all areas of Tayside and Fife. Remember, though, that you should not be travelling into or out of a Level 3 area to visit family and friends (limited exemptions such as shared parenting apply).

What does it mean for schools?

Keeping schools open for the safe education of young people is a priority. Under the Level 2 and 3 restrictions, schools remain open with appropriate protective measures in place. Travel between different local authority areas for schooling (eg Invergowrie to Harris Academy in Dundee) is permitted.

In schools in Level Three areas, pupils in the senior phase (S4-6) and their teachers should wear face coverings in classrooms, as well as when they are moving around the school and in communal areas (some limited exemptions apply). Individual secondaries may also ask younger pupils to wear a face covering in class.

I have younger children. What childcare arrangements are allowed?

Early learning facilities and formal childcare can continue to operate, with enhanced protective measures in place. Informal childcare is allowed with restrictions on numbers.

What about universities and colleges?

The current protection levels mean universities and colleges must offer only blended learning, with additional restrictions in place in Dundee, Perth & Kinross and Fife. Please contact your university or college directly for further information.

Travel between different local authority areas to attend lectures or other university/college classes is permitted.

I care for someone who is vulnerable. How does this affect me?

You can continue to provide care and assistance for a vulnerable person, following all hygiene and social distancing guidance. Travel into or out of different council areas, irrespective of level, to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person is also permitted.

I am on the shielding list. What does this mean for me?

While shielding remains paused, new advice has been issued for people who are on the shielding list to reflect the different protection levels.

You can find this here.

All of this is advice – please consider which level of protection is right for you. If you require assistance, please contact the helpline on 0800 111 4000.

I have a child who is on the shielding list. What should I do?

In Level 3 areas, parents or guardians should discuss with their GP or clinician whether children on the shielding list should still attend school or formal childcare. In Angus, the advice for the general population should be followed.

I’m not on the shielding list but am in need of support. What should I do?

Lifeline support is available to people who have been asked to self-isolate under measures prevent the spread of Coronavirus, or who are otherwise vulnerable and in urgent need of help.

Wherever possible, arrangements for the supply of essentials such as groceries and medicines during the period of self-isolation should be organised through family, friends, neighbours or community providers.

Anyone who cannot access such support and is in urgent need of help should apply online or contact their local authority. Further information can be found here.

Will the shops remain open?

All shops can remain open. Customers and staff should continue to follow the public health guidance on face coverings and social distancing. Travel between council areas for shopping is permitted, but the latest Scottish Government advice encourages people to shop within their own area if they can.

What does it mean for cafes, pubs and restaurants?

In Level 3 areas, cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 6pm, but alcohol cannot be sold either indoors or outdoors. You must be seated at a table while eating and drinking. Takeaway alcohol and food sales can continue.

In Angus, cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm (10.30pm outdoors). Alcohol can be sold outdoors, or indoors if served with a main meal. Takeaway alcohol and food sales can continue.

Please note, you must not travel into Angus from Level 3 areas to visit cafes, pubs or restaurants.

What about leisure and entertainment?

Leisure and entertainment venues are not permitted to open in Level 3 areas under the restrictions. Examples of this include cinemas, amusement arcades, soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, theatres, snooker/pool halls, music venues, casinos, bingo halls, nightclubs and adult entertainment.

In Angus, cinemas and amusement arcades can remain open and drive-in events are permitted. Residents of Level 3 areas should not travel into Angus to attend these venues or events.

Can I get my hair cut or visit a beautician?

Close contact services, such as hairdressers, barbers and beauticians can remain open, but may be subject to additional protective measures. Remember that customers should wear a face covering at all times within the premises.

Mobile hairdressing and barbering can continue in Level 3. All other mobile close contact services will not be able to operate.

Are driving lessons allowed?

Yes, these are permitted under the current protection levels.

I am planning an overnight stay in a Level 3 area for work or leisure. Is this allowed?

People should only be travelling into a Level 3 area for essential purposes. Hotels, B&Bs etc can open, but only for essential, work-related use. The guidance discourages the use of accommodation for leisure/tourism purposes by people from outwith these areas.

I own a business which is significantly affected by these restrictions. What help is available?

A grant of £2,000 or £3,000 (depending on rateable value) is available for businesses required to close by law, payable every four weeks for the duration protective measures are in place. A hardship grant of £1,400 or £2,100 (depending on rateable value) is also available for businesses that remain open but are specifically required to modify their operations by protective measures.

A range of other advice and support is available. For further information please contact your local authority.

When will the level change?

The levels throughout Scotland will be reviewed weekly. However, it is likely that levels will generally remain in place for at least two to four weeks to give time for measures to have an effect on the transmission of the virus.