Montrose Playhouse: Builder’s pledge to boost local skills on £4m cinema project

A construction firm has detailed its plans to train and inspire as it works for more than a year on creating a cinema in Montrose.

Bancon Construction has highlighted the impact of the £4 million Montrose Playhouse cinema development as part of its healthy order book after £25m of contract wins.

Construction work on the cinema started in August. It will transform the former town swimming pool into a multi-million-pound community three-screen cinema, a café bar in addition to community areas and retail spaces.

Important and exciting cinema plan

Gavin Currie, managing director of Bancon Construction, said the company would be involved in the Montrose community as it works on the transformation project.

He said: “In Montrose we are proud to have been selected to work on an important and exciting project for the local community.

“Our team will create much-anticipated facilities as well as providing training and work experience for local people and school pupils.”

The chief executive added: “The UK construction industry has been hit hard by the global Covid-19 pandemic so we are particularly pleased to be able to move forward into 2021 with these significant new business wins.

“We are looking forward to working with our clients to deliver each of these key projects over the coming year or so.”

When is cinema due to open?

Work on the Montrose Playhouse development is scheduled to take 56 weeks to complete. The cinema is due to open in October 2021.

Bancon will be working with the local community to provide training and work experience opportunities.

It has also committed to outreach work with local schools, providing safety and careers talks, competitions and a site visit.

The community led project has secured £2.26m from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund in a working partnership with the local authority.

It also raised £98,742 from Screen Scotland’s Cinema Equipment Fund and more than £60,000 was raised through a crowdfunding reward scheme.

Other success for Bancon

The Banchory-headquartered business has also been awarded a £5.5m contract by Abertay Housing Association, to build 43 high-quality affordable houses in the Charleston area of Dundee.

It means the firm will be undertaking projects in Aberdeen, Dundee, Nairn, Inverness and Montrose as it is set for growth in 2021.

The Charleston development includes a mix of detached and semi-detached houses and flats, together with all associated services and external roadworks, landscaping and fencing.

Other major contract wins include:

In Inverness, Bancon’s newest £9m contract is for a 52-unit housing development at Stratton Farm, on the outskirts of the city.

The company is a preferred bidder for the construction of 12 flats and office space in Nairn, where work will start early in 2021.

The company has further secured a £4million contract with Titan Aberdeen Investments Ltd, creating a new industrial development in the Altens area of the city.

Who are Bancon Construction?

Based at Burnett House in Banchory, Bancon Construction is one of Scotland’s most established and respected construction companies, with a turnover of £35 million, 90 employees and a 40-year history.

Its clients represent the healthcare, leisure and hotels, education, retail, commercial, industrial and residential property sectors, as well as central and local government.