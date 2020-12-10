Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new body promoting Scotland’s geology has inspired an Angus enthusiast to launch his own drive to celebrate the area’s rich landscape.

The Scottish Geology Trust was set up to promote understanding of the nation’s geological heritage and secure its sustainable future. It has just enjoyed a remarkable response to a £35,000 crowdfunder set up to help its work.

The early success of the trust has now inspired Arbroath man Hunor Deak to create a group focused on the geological treasures on the area’s doorstep – among them the Angus town’s distinctive red sandstone cliffs.

New society will align with aims of Scottish Geology Trust

Hunor, 23, said: “If there was one place in the world you could go to understand how the planet works, why climate changes, why life evolved – Scotland would be it.

“The diversity of geology in Scotland has underpinned some of the greatest discoveries about how the world works.”

He said understanding of the earth was essential if we want to have a planet we can still live on in the future and the importance of the trust had been underlined by the support for the crowdfunder from multiple universities and international scientists.

He said the Angus and Dundee GeoSciences Society would work with local groups to preserve the area.

“Angus has an amazing landscape with a lot to offer,” he said.

“The glens are made of metamorphic rocks which have been carved out by glaciers.

“The lowland areas are Devonian sandstones laid down in an ancient desert.

“Angus is covered in lava flows full of agates and the Arbroath cliffs are an amazing location.”

Romanian national Hunor, who made Angus his home and studied at Edinburgh University, added: “It could bring a lot of tourism to the area.

“The Angus and Dundee GeoSciences Society would work with the Scottish Geology Trust to promote locations such as the Arbroath cliffs and Lunan Bay.”

He is already working on local projects and hopes the area will become the subject of increasing university visits in the post-pandemic period.

Trust supports Scotland’s geoparks

The wider work of the Scottish Geology Trust includes a focus on Scotland’s four geoparks – sites of international geological significance, that are promoted and managed for tourism, conservation and education.

They are the Shetland UNESCO Global Geopark, North West Highlands UNESCO Global Geopark, Lochaber Geopark and Arran Geopark.

Despite attracting tens of thousands of outdoors enthusiasts to their visitor centres each year, they receive no government funding and are run by community trusts.