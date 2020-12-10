Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of teenagers have been charged over the blaze which destroyed a former Forfar bingo hall.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday two 14-year-olds had been traced in relation to the November 29 incident.

A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.

The arrests follow reports youngsters had been seen clambering on the walls of the building known locally as the Gaffie just before the fire broke out.

Police Scotland can confirm that two 14-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a fire at a building in Queen Street #Forfar on Sunday 29 November, 2020. A report will be sent to the Youth Justice Assessor. pic.twitter.com/1mwVmLj5BR — Angus Police (@AngusPolice) December 10, 2020

The incident saw firefighters involved in a nine-hour operation to control the inferno at the empty Queen Street building.

It broke out minutes before 2pm and sent a huge pall of smoke over the town.

Flames which took hold of the one-time cinema quickly tore through the building, sending a fireball more than 50 feet into the air.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

Senior fire chiefs and local councillors praised firefighters for containing the blaze within the old bingo hall and preventing damage to other properties in the narrow street.

Contractors are preparing to move in to demolish the property due to the severity of the damage caused.