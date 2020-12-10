Something went wrong - please try again later.

A danger driver who twice led police on high-speed pursuits through Angus towns has been jailed for his “utterly outrageous” behaviour behind the wheel.

Jordan Ferguson forced one female police officer to dodge clear as he reversed towards her in an Arbroath dead-end street.

Just two months earlier, he had careered through a red light after topping 60 miles per hour during a Brechin chase which police backed out of because it was so dangerous.

Jailing Ferguson for ten months, a sheriff told the 20-year-old he was lucky not have killed someone in the “extraordinarily dangerous” incidents.

Ferguson, of Nursery Park, Brechin appeared from custody at Forfar on Thursday.

He has been on remand for two months over the offences.

Ferguson previously admitted driving dangerously on August 13 in Brechin and without a licence or insurance.

He also pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on multiple Arbroath streets on October 14, reversing while a police officer was behind his vehicle, also without insurance or a licence.

Ferguson hit more than 60mph on Brechin streets

Depute fiscal Jill Drummond said the Brechin incident happened around 10pm when police saw Ferguson behind the wheel.

They activated blue lights but he sped off.

“The police vehicle was reading 50mph but the accused was accelerating away and doing in excess of 60mph,” said the fiscal.

“Approaching traffic lights at Brechin bridge they were clearly red.

“He showed no signs of stopping and took a left turn with no change of speed,” added Ms Drummond.

Police called off the chase when they saw Ferguson take a blind bend at high speed on the wrong side of the road.

“Officers deemed it no longer safe to continue the pursuit,” she said.

The Arbroath offence took place at 1.45pm after Ferguson was spotted with two passengers in his car.

Police activated blue lights and one of the passengers later said the accused had then said: “I’m not getting ******* caught.”

The court heard the streets were busy with parked cars and a “significant number” of pedestrians.

Ferguson failed to stop and at one point slammed on his brakes in what officers believed was an attempt to cause them to crash.

He reached a dead end in Dishlandtown Street, but mounted the pavement in reverse to successfully evade police.

PC Samantha McDonald was behind his car at the time and had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

Accused subject to seven community payback orders

Ferguson is currently on seven community payback orders with 230 hours of unpaid work outstanding.

Defence solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He had been trying to use his time positively by buying low value cars and doing them up during the pandemic.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie told the accused: “You drove in an extraordinarily dangerous way in both circumstances.

“The number or risks you took was utterly outrageous.

“You put other drivers, pedestrians, your passengers and yourself in danger.

“It’s fortunate no-one was injured or killed, all compounded by the fact you had no licence or insurance.

“You’re only 20-years-old and have been a persistent offender since you were 16.

“I’m left with no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Ferguson was also disqualified for 30 months and must sit an extended test before getting his licence back.