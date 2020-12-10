Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stressed-out Angus health and care staff are being told they must take time off to protect their own wellbeing from the impact of the pandemic.

As health bosses admitted the coronavirus crisis had stretched local provision, they said they were now being “quite insistent” about ensuring staff do not put off taking holiday entitlement.

They also want to avoid any build-up of holidays amidst uncertainty over the shape of the pandemic in the months to come.

The wellbeing of staff was raised at the latest meeting of Angus integration joint board by Angus Council Julie Bell who said she had concerns over “exhaustion and burnout” among those who have been battling on the Covid-19 frontline.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership official George Bowie told the IJB: “We would describe staff as being pretty stretched and tired with the intensity of the work that has been undertaken over the last few months.

“I think the staff have shown incredible commitment, and that doesn’t surprise me knowing our staff.

“We’re trying to make sure now that people take leave.

“We are trying to be quite insistent about that.

“There is no getting away from it, it is a very challenging environment for everybody,” added Mr Bowie.

IJB members heard there remains also remains confidence the IJB will end the year on a breakeven financial position despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The body has been helped by more than £2million of Scottish Government Covid-19 funding.

Costs have also been kept in check due to services operating at reduced levels during the pandemic.

Angus prescribing costs continue to drop

In a separate report, IJB members were also told Angus prescribing costs continue to creep closer to the Scottish average.

The area was a national outlier, with costs per patient running as much as 14% above the national figure.

Latest figures show Angus to be around 3-6% above the Scottish figure.

There is a forecast £17,000 overspend for the year, although pricing and prescribing levels may still be impacted by Covid-19.