Angus whizz kid Tyler keeps ambitions on track for two-wheeled stardom

An Angus schoolboy is powering ahead with his dream of being a two-wheeled track sensation.

At the age of just eight, Brechin’s Tyler Humphries is celebrating a spectacular 2020 after being crowned a Scottish minimoto champ and the year’s top rider.

And the Maisondieu primary school pupil is already gearing up for a busy 2021 in the Scottish Supermoto and British Minibike Championships.

© Supplied by Sarah Humphries

The fearless youngster was just turning three when he first tasted the thrill of a motorbike.

Parents Alan and Sarah say there has been no stopping their son since then.

Tyler got his first minimoto bike at six-years-old and immediately proved his pace in the Scottish championship against older riders.

© Mhairi Edwards

This year’s Scottish Championship title in the featherweight production class was capped when Tyler’s paddock rivals also voted him 2020’s best rider.

He ended the season with a trip south of the border and finished second overall in the final round of the British championship.

New machine will take Tyler to 65mph

The achievements have spurred the family to make the step up to supermoto.

It will take Tyler from the 40cc minimoto machine to a four-speed, 90cc motorbike capable of hitting 65mph on track.

Mum Sarah said: “He got his first little electric bike just before his third birthday and he’s been on them ever since.

© Supplied by Sarah Humphries

“We then want to watch a friend at Knockhill and there were minimotos there which he went on and he just loved it.”

The family are preparing for some long road trips in 2021 and have converted a van to take them to ten championship rounds as far afield as Lydd in Kent.

Youngster hopes to emulate track heroes Rossi and Marquez

Tyler will be showcasing his talent to professional riders including Isle of Man TT star Peter Hickman through his move up to the British championship.

The primary pupil is also a big fan of Tayside star Rory Skinner, who has landed a British Superbike ride for 2021.

Tyler hopes to one day emulate his Moto GP heroes Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez.

Sarah added: “He aspires to race professionally and always enjoys it.”

She has set up a website for the young racer and hopes it may attract sponsors keen to keep Tyler’s high-speed ambitions on track.

“He is so dedicated, it is literally all he thinks about, so hopefully he can make it in the sport,” said Sarah.

Awesome night practicing at Knockhill Racing Circuit Posted by Tyler Humphries #19 on Saturday, September 5, 2020

And Sarah admits she has now grown accustomed to seeing her son whizzing around on the asphalt.

“I have got used the speed now and I normally do some marshalling at events so that keeps me busy.”