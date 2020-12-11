Flood alerts for Angus, Dundee and Perthshire as heavy rain swamps railway line

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A series of flood alerts have been issued for Tayside – with rail services between Dundee and Aberdeen brought to a halt due to a major downpour.

Heavy rainfall has caused a deluge on the tracks in Laurencekirk, with train services between the Granite City and Montrose, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverurie among those being cancelled and delayed.

A Network Rail response team is on its way to the scene of the incident.

It comes after the Scottish Environment Flood Protection Agency (Sepa) issued flood alerts across Angus, Dundee, Perthshire, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

The organisation has warned that the Strathmore, Angus and wider East Coast area is “most at risk” of flooding, with rivers and burns likely to overflow in response to the downpour.

A Sepa statement reads: “A spell of wet weather is expected throughout Friday. Heavy rain is expected to lead to response in small burns and rivers which may result in disruption and flooding of low lying land.”

A Met Office rain warning is also in place until noon on Saturday across Angus, Dundee and eastern Perthshire.

It reads: “Heavy rain will fall throughout Friday and into Saturday morning across parts of eastern Scotland with accumulations around 40-60 mm, but with the potential for 100mm over high ground.”

Network Rail posted: “We’re seeing some very heavy rainfall in the Laurencekirk area which has caused some flooding on the line.

“Our response team are en-route to the site to assess the situation.”

A statement ScotRail reads: “Heavy rain is currently flooding the railway at Laurencekirk. Our response team are en-route and should be on site very shortly.

“Train services between Aberdeen and Glasgow, Edinburgh, Montrose and Inverurie are subject to being delayed/cancelled.”

More to follow.