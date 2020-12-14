Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A kind-hearted Angus couple are leading a local effort to bring brightness to the lonely on Christmas Day – along with turkey and all the trimmings.

After organising a community Christmas lunch last year, Stephen and Pauline Donald have not allowed the pandemic to get in the way of serving up a special treat for Forfar folk who will be spending the day alone.

They are planning to take a full Christmas dinner to the doorstep of dozens of people.

© Paul Reid

The couple, who moved to Angus from Aberdeen a couple of years ago, staged a community Christmas lunch in Forfar’s Guide Hall last year.

A team of volunteers gave up their own Christmas day to help make the day a major success.

It was one of a number of similar events across Courier country which have seen generous locals pull together in recent years to bring the lonely together.

Coronavirus restrictions prevent a community gathering

Stephen and Pauline were undaunted by the difficulties coronavirus restrictions presented in repeating the community event.

“It’s going to be a shame we cannot have everyone together in the hall like last year,” said Stephen.

“But this will still mean they see a friendly face on Christmas Day.

“We do quite a bit of fundraising to buy the food and last year also approached Tesco and Asda in the town and some local shops.

“This year so far it has been a bit harder, but we plan to deliver a full Christmas dinner, with all the trimmings, to the doorstep,” he added.

They have already enjoyed a good response to community Facebook appeal asking for names of local people who might enjoy a taste of tradition.

“We have more than 25 so far but can still take more names and would ask that people get in touch by December 18,” added Stephen, who can be contacted on 07701 380895.

“We’re going to try to spend ten or fifteen minutes with each person, it depends on how many we end up catering for.

“Some people will really benefit from this,” added Stephen.

The couple’s sons, James and Cameron, are also poised to lend a hand.

“A lot of the volunteers from last year have also offered to help again,” added Stephen.

“Last year we just got a carry out at night when we were all finished up and we’ll probably just do the same again.

“It’s well worth it when you see the benefits and how it helps others, even if it will be a little different this year.”