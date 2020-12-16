Ruthven caravan plans approved: Here’s why Angus councillors gave green light despite resident objections

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Councillors have approved plans for a caravan site in rural Angus, despite safety concerns raised by nearby residents.

Proposals for a caravan site containing 41 static homes in Brigton of Ruthven were narrowly voted through by Angus Council’s development standards committee on December 15.

However, several nearby residents spoke out against the application at the meeting, citing safety concerns.

The application was for a change of use from the site’s former use as a tree nursery.

Why did residents object?

It was claimed the narrows roads in the area will lead to an accident, especially when school children are on holiday.

The site’s proximity to the “ferocious” River Isla was also mentioned.

Among the residents who spoke out was Liz Hamilton, who said the plans were not in keeping with the surroundings.

Mrs Hamilton, who is also a community councillor for the area, said: “Ruthven is a very quiet, rural hamlet, with approximately 23 to 30 houses. The population is probably no more than 60 to 80.

“The application will change the demographic area completely… more than doubling the population.

“There are no shops or local amenities… within walking distance. Every time you need a pint of milk, it’s a car journey of six miles.

“The access along the U100 (a nearby road) is unsuitable for all the extra proposed journeys.

“The consultant states that by adding two passing places, this will make it all acceptable. What he does not address is the junction from the U100 on to the A926.

“It is a blind junction with no clear line of sight. A driver has to creep out with the nose of the car over the carriageway into the flow of the oncoming traffic before you have a clear sight.

“At which point you are a sitting target for any fast bikers approaching… or cars.

“The only comment the consultant has made regarding this junction is that there has been no reported accidents. But I can assure you, if you talk to locals, there have been plenty of near misses.”

Several councillors agreed with the concerns, adding that it would bring little economic benefit to Angus as the site is close to the border with the Perth and Kinross area.

Why did councillor approve the development?

Despite the objections, Councillor Alex King reminded the committee the plans were recommended for approval and an appeal with the Scottish Government would therefore likely succeed.

He said: “This application complies with our policies. The officers are recommending that we approve it.

“If we find some spurious reasons, like kids playing in the burn, when we’re told the demographic is people aged 55 to 60 who don’t normally have young kids with them, then it’ll get thrown out when the applicant takes this to an appeal.

“I don’t think we should be making extra work when we know if this goes to the Scottish office, the Scottish office will approve it because our officers have recommended approval.

“I think we have to take the common sense approach. There’s a huge stack of conditions on this to control the situation… and I think we should approve it.”

Councillor Richard Moore said: “While the roads issue is very concerning, I don’t believe it is something we could base a refusal on. I think we have to look at the site.”

A motion to approve the application won by six votes to five.

Who is behind the plans?

The application was brought forward by Perth-based Morris Leslie Ltd, which was established in 1974.

Founder Morris Leslie won an outstanding contribution gong at the 2019 Courier Business Awards.

Originally a plant sales business, the firm has diversified into other areas in recent years, including property and commercial auctions.

Once built, Morris Leslie intends to sell the caravans.

David Queripel, representing the applicant on behalf of agents Montgomery Forgan Associates, said at the meeting: “The applicant envisages a five-star holiday site, occupied by high-quality lodge style caravans.

“A lot of hard work has gone into addressing issues raised at the preapplication stage and in the early life of the planning application.

“I am aware that concerns have been raised by third parties about a variety of matters.

“I would like to assure anyone with concerns that the holiday caravan site will be a good neighbour.”

What conditions have been imposed?

Six conditions have been attached to the approval of the development.

These include: