Girl, 14, rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Kirriemuir

A 14-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Kirriemuir.

The incident happened on Thursday lunchtime on Reform Street in the Angus town.

Witnesses said police briefly closed the road after the accident.

Other eyewitnesses suggested the girl had been walking during a school break when a Range Rover struck her, although this has not been confirmed.

A police spokesperson said : “Officers attended at Reform Street, Kirriemuir after reports of a crash involving a car and a 14-year-old female pedestrian today at 1.35pm. She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.”

The spokesperson did not comment on the extent of the girl’s injuries.