Arbroath community PC and bowls star ‘let down and disappointed’ after receiving serious injury while on duty

A Police chief has defended the force’s welfare policies after criticism from an injured Arbroath community officer and bowls star.

PC Darren Burnett suffered a serious break to his arm and shoulder during a chase on duty in the first half of December.

The community officer for Arbroath West took to Twitter to criticise senior bosses and the Scottish Police Federation after they failed to contact him 12 hours after he was injured.

4. I feel let down and disappointed. Well-being and welfare are great words however actions and reality are very different. Hopefully learning can come from this as I accept I wasn’t assaulted however I suffered this injury trying to do my job. #PoliceFamily #NotJustANumber #Sad — PC Darren Burnett (@ArbroathWestPC) December 15, 2020

He later posted to say he had taken part in “positive talks” after his initial comments gained support and attention on social media.

Police Scotland provided ‘practical and emotional assistance’

Superintendent Elaine Logue said: “When the officer was injured, established support mechanisms were put in place by his supervisors to ensure his safety and wellbeing.

“Any officer injured in the line of duty can expect to receive this level of practical and emotional assistance.

“We will continue to provide whatever support we can to the officer and his family and we wish him well in his recovery.”

Popular PC Burnett is also a commonwealth and world outdoor bowls medalist and former world indoor champion.

He initially published four tweets about the serious injury sustained in the line of duty.

‘I didn’t make it home’

His first post received at least 10 likes from well-wishers. It read: “Well I left for work yesterday and didn’t make it home after my shift.

“Thankfully after falling during a foot chase and causing a serious break and injury to my arm/shoulder I’m at a local hospital awaiting further scans.”

He went on to tweet: “My road to recovery is going to be a long one with full recovery unlikely given the seriousness of the break.

“To my front line colleagues I can’t thank you enough… To my SLT and federation I can’t say the same. More than 12 hours after the incident not one phone call or message to my phones.

“I sit alone in hospital with family unable to be here due to COVID. It’s the small things sometimes that make a difference and after giving 26 years of my life to our great family I feel let down and disappointed.

“Well-being and welfare are great words however actions and reality are very different. Hopefully learning can come from this as I accept I wasn’t assaulted however I suffered this injury trying to do my job.”

Positive talks with Police Scotland

He later updated the trail of tweets with the following.

“Long day in hospital still waiting on my scan to establish exact extent of break. Pleased to say positive talks with SLT and federation this afternoon and reassured with support put in place for us at this time. Now for the long road to recovery.”

A member of PC Burnett’s family said he did not want to speak to the media about the incident.

The Scottish Police Federation did not comment.