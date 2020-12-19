Edzell residents ‘walking to Bethlehem’ in fundraiser for historic church

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents of an Angus village are taking part in a virtual journey to the holy city of Bethlehem in a Christmas fundraiser for the centuries-old local church.

The Edzell Advent Challenge has so far pulled in 65 locals who are collectively clocking as many steps as they can manage.

The effort is raising cash for an upgrade to Edzell Church as well as helping fund the Church of Scotland’s social care wing Crossreach.

They need to equal the roughly 3,500 miles — around six million steps — from the village to the Palestinian town by December 25.

Project organiser and church member Judith Hay says lots of people have bought into the idea, which started at the end of November.

“There’s people of all ages getting involved, which is great to see,” she said.

“Some are doing 1000 steps a day while some are doing as many as 25,000.

“Everyone is free to do as much as they can manage.

“I’m confident we’ll get to Bethlehem soon.”

Refurbishment

The 202-year-old church is currently undergoing a major facelift costing in the region of £175,000.

Six new main Church windows have been installed while heating, lighting, and AV improvements are planned.

The Edzell Church Development Fund is spearheading fundraising efforts and has so far raised around £130,000.

Scottish charity The Baird Trust is also contributing £7,000.

The latest challenge has raised £1000 so far through participants walking, cycling, and running.

51-year-old Judith added: “The major refurbishment should be complete early January although the church has remained open holding weekly services since the Covid-19 restrictions were eased in the summer.

“People have joined in the effort for lots of different reasons. Some have done so as motivation to get out and about despite the weather.

“Some want to add another element to walking the dog or their round of golf and others as a pilgrimage or just to feel part of something.”

A Justgiving page has been set up for people to donate without coming into contact with others.

In 2018, the church celebrated its bicentenary anniversary with a number of events held in November and December.