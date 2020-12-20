Boost for Angus tourism as Tay Cities cash unlocks Arbroath arts house restoration

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tay Cities Deal cash has secured the future of one of Scotland’s most significant arts and culture centres, its director has said.

Lucy Byatt, Hospitalfield director, said the £5.5m funding has ensured “a dynamic future” for the Arbroath arts and craft house.

Workers will begin restoring the house, collections and adding new facilities from next year.

The transformation of the Angus cultural hub was the first full business case to win approval under the Tay Cities Deal.

She said: “With the right strategic vision the Tay Cities Deal has the capacity to bring an outstanding legacy for culture and tourism in Tayside for years to come. Hospitalfield could not be more delighted to be part of this regional plan.”

‘Dynamic future’

She said the deal fulfils half of the £11m of planned investment for the centre.

“The funds will secure a dynamic future of one of Scotland’s most significant arts and crafts houses, allowing us to continue to guide Hospitalfield’s highly valued role in the cultural life of the country,” she added.

“Situated just to the south of Arbroath in Angus, this is an ‘artist’s house’ that has, for nearly two hundred years, been at the centre of Scottish art history.”

The funding comes as part of the Tay Cities Deal’s culture and tourism investment programme. This cash will also help to build on world-class locations such as St Andrews, Gleneagles and the new V&A in Dundee.

Boost for tourism in Angus

Ms Byatt said: “This investment, which is matched with funds from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Creative Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland, will enable us restore the house and collections.

“It will also allow us to build excellent world-class facilities so that we are able to welcome ever more artists to the region from across Europe and beyond.

“With equal priority our plan will ensure that we will be able to open the doors to the wider public and participate in making Arbroath an inviting coastal destination and a location from which to explore the lovely Angus countryside.”

Hospitalfield is a resource for contemporary artists and local and international audiences in Arbroath.

It is billed as a “place to work, study, learn, visit and enjoy” and will undergo a “visionary” new £11m redevelopment from 2021.

Teams will restore the 19th century arts & craft house and studios and develop other plans including a new garden inside the existing double walled garden.