Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Carnoustie’s young citizen of the year has set another shining example of the community spirit which earned him the local accolade.

Earlier this month, Woodlands primary pupil Ewan McAree was revealed by the Angus town’s community council as the Derek Orrock memorial trophy winner.

The young bagpiper won the richly-deserved citizenship recognition for lifting local spirits during lockdown.

An enthusiastic member of the town pipe band, Ewan played his pipes every Thursday during the clap for carers, which brought people onto their doorsteps.

As his confidence grew, Ewan would also walk round the streets of Carnoustie playing his pipes, accompanied by his younger drumming brother.

Ewan has now donated his prize cheque to the foodbank run by Carnoustie Legion.

P7 pupil Ewan, whose father serves in the Royal Marines, said he hopes his donation will help others less well off at Christmas.

Carnoustie Legion branch chairman, David Paton, hailed Ewan’s kindness and the festive swell of support which has seen the town’s Co-ops donate £500.

© Supplied by Gavin Wilson

Mr Paton said: “Carnoustie Legion Food Bank was started well over two years ago – before Covid was known – as we had learned that there were pockets of real hardship within the town.

“At first, we focused on food but that expanded to include toiletries when we discovered that there were people so ashamed of their appearance and hygiene that they would not go out.

“But our main strength is getting food out to individuals and families in a very discrete manner.

“With over 300 Legion members living in and around Carnoustie, we have eyes and ears across the whole community.

“That allows us to identify those in need who may be too proud to seek help when they really need it.

“We have six Legionnaires who run of the foodbank and only the packers and deliverers know who is getting support.

“As we get to know our clients we are able to customise our food packages.

“We pride ourselves on giving people three proper meals a week, with meat and veg to all who need it.

“Every penny of the donations we receive goes to buying food or toiletries for those in the community less able to help themselves.”

Co-op continues unstinting support

Mr Paton said: “The Co-Op stores in Carnoustie have been great supporters for us but they really came good in the run up to this Christmas with a donation of £500.

“The money could not have come at a better time as there were real pockets of hardship in and around Carnoustie.

“The foodbank team has been overwhelmed by the kindness of Carnoustie folk.

“We have received very generous donations of food, toiletries and money from churches, youth groups, sports clubs, individuals and businesses.

“These donations will make a big difference and hopefully bring a little happiness into the lives of 60 individuals and families that the Legion is supporting.”