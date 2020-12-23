Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Angus barber and her butcher neighbour have cooked up a banger of a tune to lift local festive spirits.

In the seasonal spirit of the famous Shane McGowan and Kirsty MacColl hit, hairdresser Stef Williams and butcher Kris Davidson have linked to create a Fairytale of Forfar.

Their video effort has captured the hearts of townsfolk in perfect time to put a bit of brightness into their pandemic-hit Christmas.

Fairytale of North street 🎄😎🎄😎🎄😎A wee collaboration with the girls at Stefs Barbers …. Merry Christmas from North street 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎 sound on please 😊 Posted by Robert Watt Butchers on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Kris’s North Street Butchers and Stef’s Barbers sit a few doors apart and the tribute video filmed in their premises has been viewed thousands of times since going live.

Kris said: “Forfar Action Network set up a You Tube channel looking for families, groups and others to put up little videos to keep people entertained.

“We thought it would be something good to add to, so Stef wrote up the lyrics and my wife Jo and I came up with the video idea.

“We filmed it at night and roped a few other people in to try and have a bit of fun along the lines of the original.

“We thought it might bring a smile to people but I can’t believe how much it’s taken off.”

The Loons get a mention

The banter in the original 1987 hit that has become an enduring Christmas classic is replicated in Stef’s reworked lyrics.

It includes a nod to the famous Loons since the businesses sit on the street leading to the Station Park, home of Forfar Athletic Football Club.

In the hit song’s chorus, the boys of the NYPD choir were singing Galway Bay.

“They have become the boys of the FAFC choir singing Covid away,” said Stef.

She even managed to retain the song’s most controversial line in a culinary context, jesting the butcher was selling out of date faggots.

“It’s such a tough situation for everyone so we just thought everyone could maybe do with a bit of cheering up and hopefully folk will get a smile from it,” Stef added.

“I sat down with my mum and we did the lyrics and then Kris really jumped on board with the video idea.

“I think it’s also helped set us up a little bit for coming off again for the next lockdown because it’s all back to a bit of uncertainty again,” she said.

The Fairytale of North Street

It was Christmas Eve, blades

In the butcher shop

An old man said to me, won’t see another one

And then he sang a song

The Rare Old Mountain Dew

I turned my face away

And dreamed about stew

Got on a lucky one

Came in and drunk some rum

I’ve got a feeling

This year’s for me and you

So happy Christmas

We love you Davey

I can see a better time

When all our dreams come true

They’ve got spars big as bars

They’ve got bakers of gold

But the grind goes right through you

It’s the place for the old

When I first cut your hair

On a cold Christmas Eve

You promised me

North Street was waiting for me

You were awesome

You were giddy

Queen on North Street committee

When the band finished playing

They howled out for more

The butchers were swinging

All the drunk barbers were singing

We cut on the corner

Then danced through the night

The group at the FAFC choir

Were singing Covid away

And the bells were ringing out

For Christmas day

You’re a bum

You’re a punk

You’re haircuts are junk

Standing there needing fed with a grip on that head

You meatball, you’re at it

selling out of date faggots

Happy Christmas with your mask

I pray God it’s our last

The group at the FAFC choir

Still singing Covid away

And the bells are ringing out

For Christmas day

I could have been some fun

Well so could anyone

You took my regimes from me

When I first found you

I kept them with me mate

I put them with my own

Can’t make it all alone

I’ve built my dreams around you

The group at the FAFC choir

are singing Covid away

And the bells are ringing out

For Christmas day.