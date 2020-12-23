An Angus barber and her butcher neighbour have cooked up a banger of a tune to lift local festive spirits.
In the seasonal spirit of the famous Shane McGowan and Kirsty MacColl hit, hairdresser Stef Williams and butcher Kris Davidson have linked to create a Fairytale of Forfar.
Their video effort has captured the hearts of townsfolk in perfect time to put a bit of brightness into their pandemic-hit Christmas.
Fairytale of North street 🎄😎🎄😎🎄😎A wee collaboration with the girls at Stefs Barbers …. Merry Christmas from North street 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎 sound on please 😊
Posted by Robert Watt Butchers on Sunday, December 20, 2020
Kris’s North Street Butchers and Stef’s Barbers sit a few doors apart and the tribute video filmed in their premises has been viewed thousands of times since going live.
Kris said: “Forfar Action Network set up a You Tube channel looking for families, groups and others to put up little videos to keep people entertained.
“We thought it would be something good to add to, so Stef wrote up the lyrics and my wife Jo and I came up with the video idea.
“We filmed it at night and roped a few other people in to try and have a bit of fun along the lines of the original.
“We thought it might bring a smile to people but I can’t believe how much it’s taken off.”
The Loons get a mention
The banter in the original 1987 hit that has become an enduring Christmas classic is replicated in Stef’s reworked lyrics.
It includes a nod to the famous Loons since the businesses sit on the street leading to the Station Park, home of Forfar Athletic Football Club.
In the hit song’s chorus, the boys of the NYPD choir were singing Galway Bay.
“They have become the boys of the FAFC choir singing Covid away,” said Stef.
She even managed to retain the song’s most controversial line in a culinary context, jesting the butcher was selling out of date faggots.
“It’s such a tough situation for everyone so we just thought everyone could maybe do with a bit of cheering up and hopefully folk will get a smile from it,” Stef added.
“I sat down with my mum and we did the lyrics and then Kris really jumped on board with the video idea.
“I think it’s also helped set us up a little bit for coming off again for the next lockdown because it’s all back to a bit of uncertainty again,” she said.
The Fairytale of North Street
It was Christmas Eve, blades
In the butcher shop
An old man said to me, won’t see another one
And then he sang a song
The Rare Old Mountain Dew
I turned my face away
And dreamed about stew
Got on a lucky one
Came in and drunk some rum
I’ve got a feeling
This year’s for me and you
So happy Christmas
We love you Davey
I can see a better time
When all our dreams come true
They’ve got spars big as bars
They’ve got bakers of gold
But the grind goes right through you
It’s the place for the old
When I first cut your hair
On a cold Christmas Eve
You promised me
North Street was waiting for me
You were awesome
You were giddy
Queen on North Street committee
When the band finished playing
They howled out for more
The butchers were swinging
All the drunk barbers were singing
We cut on the corner
Then danced through the night
The group at the FAFC choir
Were singing Covid away
And the bells were ringing out
For Christmas day
You’re a bum
You’re a punk
You’re haircuts are junk
Standing there needing fed with a grip on that head
You meatball, you’re at it
selling out of date faggots
Happy Christmas with your mask
I pray God it’s our last
The group at the FAFC choir
Still singing Covid away
And the bells are ringing out
For Christmas day
I could have been some fun
Well so could anyone
You took my regimes from me
When I first found you
I kept them with me mate
I put them with my own
Can’t make it all alone
I’ve built my dreams around you
The group at the FAFC choir
are singing Covid away
And the bells are ringing out
For Christmas day.
