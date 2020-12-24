Something went wrong - please try again later.

A teenage Angus mountain biker is to celebrate his Boxing Day 15th birthday at home as he continues the determined recovery from a brush with death in a quarry crash.

Wil Ritchie’s fightback has convinced Ninewells Hospital medics to allow the brave youngster a four-day festive break at home on the outskirts of Forfar.

His parents said the joy of being able to spend Christmas with their son in their own house is more than they could have dreamed of.