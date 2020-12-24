Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

‘More than we could have hoped for’: Brave Angus mountain biker recovering from crash to celebrate Boxing Day birthday at home

by Graham Brown
December 24 2020, 7.57am Updated: December 24 2020, 9.51am
© Supplied by Karen RitchieWil Ritchie and his father, David on the brief home visit which paved the way for the festive break.
Wil Ritchie and his father, David on the brief home visit which paved the way for the festive break.

A teenage Angus mountain biker is to celebrate his Boxing Day 15th birthday at home as he continues the determined recovery from a brush with death in a quarry crash.

Wil Ritchie’s fightback has convinced Ninewells Hospital medics to allow the brave youngster a four-day festive break at home on the outskirts of Forfar.

His parents said the joy of being able to spend Christmas with their son in their own house is more than they could have dreamed of.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register