VIDEO: Bus destroyed as dramatic blaze forces closure of Angus road

A bus has been destroyed after catching fire on one of the busiest roads in Angus.

There was traffic chaos on the A92 Dundee to Arbroath road as emergency services were called to the dramatic blaze at about 2.40pm.

A section of the dual carriageway was closed between the Elliot and Westway roundabouts.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed two units were in attendance after receiving a call at 2.41pm.

The A92 is currently closed between Arbroath and Muirdrum heading Westbound. Services 39, 73 and X7 will be diverted via Redford and Carmylie until further notice. This will cause significant delays. Apologies for any inconvenience. Services towards Arbroath are unaffected. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) December 23, 2020

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a bus on fire on the A92 at the Easthaven junction around 2.45pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road is currently closed between Elliot and Westway roundabout.”

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the blaze.

There were reports of traffic being turned back at Arbroath and long queues in both directions on the A92.

An ambulance was also in attendance.

Firefighters were stood down from the incident at about 3.40pm.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm there has been an incident involving one of our buses on the A92 between Arbroath and Salmondsmuir this afternoon. Emergency services attended the scene.

“All passengers were safely evacuated by the driver and were transferred onto an alternative bus to complete their journeys. There were no injuries to any passengers or staff.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our first priority. We are carrying out a full investigation into the cause of the incident.”