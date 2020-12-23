Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
News / Local / Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Bus destroyed as dramatic blaze forces closure of Angus road

by Scott Milne
December 23 2020, 3.29pm Updated: December 24 2020, 8.46am

A bus has been destroyed after catching fire on one of the busiest roads in Angus.

There was traffic chaos on the A92 Dundee to Arbroath road as emergency services were called to the dramatic blaze at about 2.40pm.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
The remains of the bus on the A92.
© Supplied by Joy Melville
The bus fire as seen from afar.

A section of the dual carriageway was closed between the Elliot and Westway roundabouts.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
The bus was destroyed in the A92 blaze.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed two units were in attendance after receiving a call at 2.41pm.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a bus on fire on the A92 at the Easthaven junction around 2.45pm.

“Emergency services are in attendance. The road is currently closed between Elliot and Westway roundabout.”

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the blaze.

A huge plume of smoke in the air during the A92 bus blaze. © Supplied by Joy Melville
A huge plume of smoke during the air following the A92 bus blaze.
© Supplied
Traffic backed up as a result of the accident.

There were reports of traffic being turned back at Arbroath and long queues in both directions on the A92.

An ambulance was also in attendance.

Firefighters were stood down from the incident at about 3.40pm.

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We can confirm there has been an incident involving one of our buses on the A92 between Arbroath and Salmondsmuir this afternoon. Emergency services attended the scene.

“All passengers were safely evacuated by the driver and were transferred onto an alternative bus to complete their journeys. There were no injuries to any passengers or staff.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is our first priority. We are carrying out a full investigation into the cause of the incident.”

More from The Courier