Unique observations of Angus life have been published in a new book capturing one man’s view of his local community and its characters.

My Kinda’ Folk is a collection of pieces written by David Monteith from Tannadice, north of Forfar.

It has been produced by Kirriemuir Landward East community council as a tribute to Mr Monteith’s talent.

© Paul Reid

The book will also serve as thank you to dedicated staff at a Forfar hospice since all proceeds from its sale will go there.

Poet David was widely travelled before settling in Angus

Community council chairman Ivan Laird said: “David was originally from Perthshire but had lived in the village for a number of years and was very well known.

“He was a great lad for writing poetry around his take on local life and the people in the area.

“I was at a 90th birthday party where one of his poems was read out and I thought it was a great piece of work.

“David was a bit of a character himself, but he always managed to capture the subject he was writing about.”

Mr Monteith died some time ago, but the lockdown situation brought his poetry back to mind and the book idea was formed during a lull in community council business.

“We haven’t had a community council meeting since March, although we have very much kept in touch,” added Mr Laird.

“Having learned that there were around 40 poems in his collection, the community council thought it would be a great pity if they should be lost to prosperity.

“The community council has funds for various projects each year, but because of the coronavirus situation we hadn’t been able to use them as we might have.

Monteith family helped complete the project

“So, with the blessing of David’s widow, Isla, and help from his family to collect them, we were able to put the book together.

“We hope it is a fitting way of honouring a very talented and observant member of the local community,” added Mr Laird.

“We are grateful for the help and guidance of Angus Council’s digital reprographics unit who published this book.”

Released just in time for Christmas, it has already proved a popular present buy and is available from community council members.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Lippen Care for their Strathmore hospice at Whitehills Health and Community Care Centre in Forfar.

“Sadly there have been a number of people around the area who have required the services there and the care they have received has always been excellent so we thought it was a good cause to donate the book proceeds to,” said Mr Laird.

Copies of the book can be bought from Lorna Bruce, (01307 850265), Audrey Gourley, (01307 850238), Ivan Laird (01307 860268), Helen Murray (01307 860767), Jeannie McLean (01575 540433), Patrick Newman (01575 540261) and David Skea (01356 650281).